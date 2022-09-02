Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 350 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $30,334,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,398,000. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $15,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,417,000 after acquiring an additional 278,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 93,523 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.09 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 14.24%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

See Also

