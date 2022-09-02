Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 652 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,248,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,625,000 after acquiring an additional 195,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $424.25 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.75 and its 200 day moving average is $392.36. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.70.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

