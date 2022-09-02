Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,346,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,253,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,484,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,943,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,551 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Crane stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.