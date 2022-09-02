Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Decreased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.24. 22,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.