MATH Hits Market Cap of $16.21 Million (MATH)

MATH (MATH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, MATH has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One MATH coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges. MATH has a total market cap of $16.21 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008778 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001183 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MATH Coin Profile

MATH is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MATH is mathwallet.org. MATH’s official message board is blog.mathwallet.org.

MATH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

