McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 189.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,796. The firm has a market cap of $188.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald's

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

