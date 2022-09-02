McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.1% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.60. 17,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,796. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

