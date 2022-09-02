Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Medtronic Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE:MDT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,011. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $54,471,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,452,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,117,000 after buying an additional 404,137 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 347,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after buying an additional 241,991 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $20,953,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after purchasing an additional 128,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.