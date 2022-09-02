Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,011. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $54,471,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,452,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,117,000 after buying an additional 404,137 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 347,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after buying an additional 241,991 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $20,953,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after purchasing an additional 128,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

