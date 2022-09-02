Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 179,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

