Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,942,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $253,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.80. 246,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,315,056. The company has a market cap of $219.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

