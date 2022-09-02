Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.18% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,331.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,331.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More

