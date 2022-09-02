Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

