Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 97,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$53.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55.

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

