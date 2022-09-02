MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,001 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 196,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Dollar General by 1,704.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.3 %

DG stock opened at $242.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.47. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

