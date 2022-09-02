MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,288 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $225,525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $134.30 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.43. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

