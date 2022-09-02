MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 25,699 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,699 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.2 %

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

