MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 37,048 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 159.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.