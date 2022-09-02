MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

