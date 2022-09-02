MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after buying an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,402,000 after buying an additional 242,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $211.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

