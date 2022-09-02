MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Welltower by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,383,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

WELL opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

