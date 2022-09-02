MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,479 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 562.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 76,765 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in American International Group by 3,665.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 45,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in American International Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

NYSE:AIG opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

