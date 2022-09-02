MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $73,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

