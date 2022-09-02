MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $10.28 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

ALGN opened at $245.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

