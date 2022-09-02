MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.