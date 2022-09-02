MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after buying an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $88,854,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $456.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.54. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

