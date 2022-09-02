MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

