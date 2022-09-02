MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,748 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth about $900,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 49.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $3,335,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Centene by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.26.

Shares of CNC opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.95. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

