MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

IQVIA stock opened at $211.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.27. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

