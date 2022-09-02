MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

CTAS opened at $407.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

