MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,440 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

