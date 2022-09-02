Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.76.

About Dollar Tree



Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

