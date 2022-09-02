Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.38 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 196,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

Aflac stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

