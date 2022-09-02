Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 65,286 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,286 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $39.79 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

