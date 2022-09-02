Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 6,883 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 124.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.98.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.