Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 8,411 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cintas by 25.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $407.54 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

