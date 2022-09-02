MFS Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0224 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE MIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 107,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,713. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
