MFS Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0224 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 107,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,713. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after buying an additional 51,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 146,355 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

