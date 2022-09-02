MicroMoney (AMM) Price Down 7.7% This Week

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $59,211.38 and approximately $81,770.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io.

MicroMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

