MiL.k (MLK) Market Cap Reaches $28.33 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $28.33 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get MiL.k alerts:

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

