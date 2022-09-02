MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.91. 9,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 782,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MNSO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,763,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,072 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in MINISO Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after acquiring an additional 502,617 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.