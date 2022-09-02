Mint Club Market Capitalization Reaches $4.18 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $524,415.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

