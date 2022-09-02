MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.66 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $7.66 million and $114,864.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.86 or 0.07837019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00162419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00306100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00767521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00585476 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001130 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

