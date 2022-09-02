Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.73 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.86.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 0.9 %

MCW traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,553. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $510,564 over the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

