Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Down 5.3%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 44,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 803,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Mobiquity Technologies Stock Up 8.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobiquity Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 4.07% of Mobiquity Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. The company's advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their internet-connected TV, laptop, tablet, desktop computer, mobile, and over-the-top streaming media devices; and gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them by using ads in image and video formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.