Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 36.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $151,971.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at $220,799,898. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,835 shares of company stock worth $90,974,017. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $138.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

