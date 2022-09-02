Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Molecular Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN opened at $5.71 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.

Molecular Partners ( NASDAQ:MOLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Partners will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

