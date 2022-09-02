Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Shares Up 8.3%

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 270,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 80,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Monarch Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Monarch Mining from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

