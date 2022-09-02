Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 578,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,943,890 shares.The stock last traded at $62.05 and had previously closed at $61.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Mondelez International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
