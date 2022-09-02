MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $241.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at $387,091,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.47.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Earnings History for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

