Monolith Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Monolith has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

