Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $56,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.46. 22,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,897. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.32. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

